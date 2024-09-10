OKEHAMPTON 1st XV came off second best in all departments as the confident home side dominated, losing 51-7 to Topsham, writes Adam Holliday.
The worst possible start for the relegated Okes side. Blooding yet more youngsters up via the Colts, they never found any real continuity and rarely threatened the comfortable home side.
Topsham started brightly and Okes never got going, lacking any pattern or fluidity. The hosts had pace out wide and kept the ball alive well, slick control exerted by their half-backs.
Okes had no continuity or width and found themselves 41- 7 down at the break and staring down the barrel. An interception score from full-back Leon Horn, converted by Luke Simmons, their only respite. The match had an elongated interval as the host's winger was treated and eventually stretchered off after a nasty-looking collision.
When the match eventually resumed, in the gathering darkness and increasingly heavy downpour, Okes at least put up more of a fight. Only conceding ten points in the second half to finish 51-7. A lack of accuracy from the Tops goal kicker and improved defence aiding their cause.
Okes lost two to the bin during the match as their discipline declined and they continuously fell foul of the referee.
One positive being the fact that the entire Okes matchday squad of 18 had come up through the club's junior section and into the first fifteen. Okes need to move on from this defeat and quickly.
Hosting North Petherton next Saturday they will be looking to put on a much better performance in front of their home crowd and secure their first points back at level six.