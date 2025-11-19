EXETER Chiefs centre Henry Slade is one of six changes Steve Borthwick has made to his England starting line-up ahead of Sunday’s clash with Argentina at Allianz Stadium on Sunday (4.10pm).
The 32-year-old has yet to feature for his country during the Autumn Series, but he is poised to win his 74th Test cap, replacing Ollie Lawrence in the centre.
Slade will be joined in the starting XV by club-mate Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and former Chiefs favourite, Luke Cowan-Dickie.
Other changes to the side that defeated New Zealand 33-19 last Saturday, include starts for Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Ben Spencer and Elliot Daly.
“Last weekend gave us plenty to build on, and now the challenge is to push our performance further,” said Borthwick. “Argentina play with emotion and physicality, and they’ve shown they can beat the very best in world rugby this year. We know how dangerous they can be, and we are preparing for a fiercely contested Test match.
England side to face Argentina: Freddie Steward; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Spencer; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Asher Opoku-Fordjour; Maro Itoje (capt), Alex Coles; Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl. Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Tom Curry, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith.
