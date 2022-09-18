Ruthless Tavi sink Fisherman by 79
Subscribe newsletter
Tavistock 1st XV made it three wins from three and a maximum 15/15 points in the league as they stunned Brixham Crusaders with an all-round clinical performance at home.
The club welcomed 90 Vice Presidents and sponsors for a pre-match meal to thank them for their continued support of the club and did not disappoint on the pitch as they ran in a total of 12 unanswered tries.
The game started with Tavistock very much on the front foot, a series of attacking runs and decisive off loads saw Tavistock enter Brixham territory.
Tavistock showed dominance up front and were particularly impressive at set piece; the first try of the game coming from a push over scrum that Jamie Legg benefitted from, going over from short range.
Shortly after Tavistock were awarded a penalty 20 metres out and opted for the posts which George Hillson duly converted.
The Moorlanders continued to throw the ball about which quickly saw them score three more unanswered tries to secure the try bonus point.
Jack Lewis the first benefactor hitting a nice line to go over in the corner, Jamie Legg doubling his tally in almost identical fashion to his first and co-captain Hillson sniping in from around the fringes.
Hillson converting three efforts thus taking the half time score to 34-0.
Despite an encouraging lead, Tavistock were wary that they have taken their foot off the pedal in recent weeks after the break and were determined to not concede even if they did not score any further points. Brixham did have some meaningful attacks early on in the half but Tavistock’s defence remained strong with Martin Budden and the returning Andrew Schuttkacker ever present over the ball.
Hillson quickly trebled his tally with a further two tries, one of which from 80 metres off the back of a turnover score and Ethan Lamerton mirrored last weeks efforts with another brace of tries after some dominant runs from Toby Teague.
Tavistock’s discipline was sound all game but they did lose Charlton to a red card after an altercation on the floor.
The drop to 14 men did see coach Caddy ring the changes and the involvement of Jack Giddy and Jake Le Gassick was instantly shown as the former won a turnover to see the latter skip through under the posts uncontested.
With the score board ticking over at a constant rate it was only fitting that Jamie Legg completed his hattrick from 30 metres and Hillson added a fourth to seal the emphatic win for the home side.
This Saturday sees the 1st XV home once again in a top of the table clash against Exmouth 2nd XV who also sit on a maximum 15 points in the league.
This Thursday also sees the club field a Tavistock XV to compete against a touring Australian and New Zealand Navies XV who last visited the club back in 2009. KO 4:45pm at home.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |