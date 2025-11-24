RICKY Pellow has announced the end of a remarkable 16-year tenure at Exeter Chiefs, saying the time is right to embrace a new challenge beyond the Premiership club.
The Cornish coach departs Sandy Park with silverware, memories and the full backing of players and colleagues who have witnessed his impact up close.
“This week has been tough and quite emotional,” admitted the 47-year-old. “When you’ve been at a club like this for so long, you make lifelong friends and build connections with so many people. This has been my life for the past 16 years – coming in each day, looking to do a job, make players better, make the team better, and enjoy the good times.”
Skills coach Pellow played a key role in nurturing Exeter’s academy talent into international stars, including Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Dave Ewers and Joe and Sam Simmonds who all paid tribute following his departure.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done,” he said. “My drive has always been to do well and win games, but another passion has been helping people. Seeing players reach the top is hugely rewarding, but so are the connections with younger players or those who take different paths.”
Pellow credited Rob Baxter and Robin Cowling for giving him his first opportunity at the club, adding: “I owe Robin so much. He gave me my first opportunity, he took a chance on me, a bit like Rob did when I first came up, but outside of my family, Robin has been the biggest part of who I am and what I’ve done as a coach. Every day he drove me to be better and not let my standards slip or to stand still in any way.”
Looking ahead, Pellow and his young family are exploring new opportunities, with the former England international keen to continue coaching at an elite level.
