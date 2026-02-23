Cleverley praised his team’s mentality: “Outstanding performance. We went toe-to-toe with the league’s best and came out on top in every department. After Cardiff pulled one back, the mentality we showed after that, coming up against the top side who would be confident and mentally resilient, to then be the team to kick on and really put the game to bed, it was a complete performance. I’m so proud of the players that the hard work they are putting in is being rewarded.”