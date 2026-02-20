EXETER Chiefs will have international class on hand for tomorrow’s must-win PREM Rugby Cup showdown with reigning champions Bath at Sandy Park (4.30pm).
Henry Slade and Greg Fisilau have both been released from England duty to re-join Rob Baxter’s squad, giving the Chiefs a huge lift as they aim to secure a semi-final spot.
Last week’s Valentine’s Day bonus-point victory over Gloucester set the tone, but beating Bath this weekend is pivotal.
The return of Slade and Fisilau – neither of whom have featured for England in this year’s Six Nations Championship so far – adds firepower and experience, giving Baxter more options in attack and defence.
“We weren’t planning to use our England players initially,” said Baxter. “But with a couple of late withdrawals, having Henry and Greg back was a no-brainer. They wanted game-time, and Henry can cover multiple positions, which is invaluable for us.”
Buoyed by last weekend’s victory over the Cherry & Whites, Baxter sticks with a largely unchanged starting XV. Dan John comes in at full-back for Josh Hodge, while former Bath flyer Olly Woodburn takes over from Campbell Ridl, who has scored successive hat-tricks in the past fortnight.
Meanwhile, there’s just one change in the pack where Lewis Pearson recovers from a knee knock to start alongside Rusi Tuima in the second row.
Baxter added: “The competition isn’t fully in our hands, but a strong performance and result would give us a very good chance to advance. Every team wants more games, and that’s our goal.”
Exeter Chiefs: Dan John; Paul Brown-Bampoe; Zack Wimbush, Ollie Batson, Olly Woodburn; Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Lewis Pearson, Rusi Tuima; Martin Moloney, Finn Worley Brady, Ethan Roots (c)
Replacements: Julian Heaven, Khwezi Mona, Jimmy Roots, Joe Bailey, Greg Fisilau, Charlie Chapman, Will Haydon-Wood, Henry Slade
