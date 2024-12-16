North Petherton RFC 27 Okehampton 33
BEGGARS Brook has never been a happy hunting ground for Okehampton RFC, reports Adam Holliday.
Travelling with five unavailable and suffering three injuries in play, this was always going to be a hard-fought affair.
Okes began up the slope and fell ten points behind after 12 minutes. Slowly the visitors grew into the contest and despite their changes, looked threatening wherever they had ball in hand. On 17 minutes they struck out wide for the first score.
Strong forward carries followed by width through the backs saw Leo Horn offload to Oscar Bridger who crossed in the top left corner. Leon Horn added a super conversion from the touchline and Okes were on the board.
One of many powerful carries from Callum Arnold put Okes on the front foot and when the ball was whipped away, Josh Burgoyne, standing in at stand-off this week, timed a lovely short pass to put Richie Friend through a midfield hole. He raced forward and timed the final pass perfectly to send fellow centre Brandon Horn dashing in under the sticks.
Sibling Leon added the two and Okes led for the first time, 14-10 just past the half hour mark.
Okes then lost Saul Holliday to injury and had a bad ten minutes. The hosts took advantage to score their second try after a close-range forward rumble beside the posts. Converted, it left the home side three points ahead after a topsy-turvy first forty.
Beneath the floodlights, Okes now had the slope and struck early to regain the initiative. Richie Friend took a quick tap penalty from fifteen yards ad powered over for Okes third try. No conversion but the next score would surely put Okes in control.
Things now quickly went awry though for the Okes, Burgoyne was next to leave the field through injury and with no backs sub, Oke were forced into a reshuffle. Okes lost one to the bin and the penalty count was mounting in a worryingly substantial fashion. The hosts then scored another replica try to take the lead entering the last quarter.
So now 24-21 behind, down to 14 men and with players out of position, Okes were up against it. To their immerse credit, they rallied and started to secure possession after being starved for long periods.
A typical strong run into enemy territory by Tom McGrattan put Okes on the front foot once more. Now in behind, Okes battered away until replacement Karl Pearce, making a strong imprecision off the bench, crossed to put the visitors back ahead. Orly two points ahead though, this one was in the balance.
Okes couldn't stop conceding penalties though and one straight after the restart allowed the home side to put their noses back in front after the kick bounced over via a post.
One point behind and into the last ten minutes, Okes kept coming and the home side were tiring and increasingly falling off tackles, Brandon Horn eventually powering over to put Okes in front at a crucial point.
Leon converted and it was a six-point game with a few minutes remaining. Okes missed a penalty kick and had a few hairy moments but were generally solid in defence to hold out for a hard fought five-point win.
Hopefully, Okes injury list will have shortened when they host Tiverton in a tough match next Saturday.