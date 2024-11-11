SOUTH WEST TWO
Okehampton 35, Wadebridge Camels 12
OKEHAMPTON RFC began down the slope and despite enjoying the bulk of possession, were only able to score two first half tries, writes Adam Holliday.
An early try from Jack Rutley, the hooker benefiting at the rear of a driving maul, opened the scoring on thirteen minutes. Luke Simmons converted to make it 7-0 and begin his 100% kicking record for the day.
The visitors were up for the fight though and as a result the Okes failed to breakthrough again until the later echelons of the second quarter. The hosts finally wore down the Camels rear-guard, strong driving runs into their twenty-two, followed by slick hands along the Okes backline put Rhys Palmer away on the right flank and he gleefully scooted over to extend the home side's lead.
Was the advantage enough? With little wind, the Okes continued to make yards in the loose through McGrattan and Arnold in particular. After a period without the ball, the Okes countered and attacked the visitors through the middle. Saul Holliday picked up from close range and reached out to extend the margin with a third try for the Maroon and Ambers. Simmons slotted a third and the hunt for a try bonus was on.
However, Okehampton were soon under pressure from the restart. They sat back a little too much and allowed the Camels to spread the ball and subsequently grow in confidence. Two well worked tries took the Okes and the crowd by surprise, and the lead was now down to nine points at 21-12 entering the last quarter.
Okes regrouped and knew that if they kept the ball the openings would follow. Finally, they pilfered a fourth try, bringing about the bonus point and also calming a few nerves. Brandon Horn won possession from a kick ahead and he crossed the white line for a try that his effervescent efforts throughout had fully merited.
There was still time for one final flourish. Rhys Palmer bagging another brace from the wing with a masterclass in strength and refusal to give up the cause. He swallowed dived whilst scoring to seal another fine home victory for this swiftly improving home outfit.
“It's starting to click and the boys are enjoying playing rugby each week, which is showing with players who we are getting available,” said player-coach Tom McGrattan after the game.
Okes rise to third in the table and will cross the border next, to face Truro on Saturday 16.
The 2nd XV were also successful, winning away at Newton Abbot Spartans 26-7. They returned from Rackerhayes with the victory under their belt to complete a strong weekend for Okehampton.