REGIONAL 2 SOUTH WEST
Crediton RFC 14 Okehampton 17
OKEHAMPTON RFC travelled to Blagdon in search of their first away points of the season. They returned home with four after this tight autumnal Devon Derby, reports Adam Holliday.
Okes began up the slight slope and with a light crosswind, it was a bright start from the maroon and ambers.
However, after several promising moves, Crediton finally got some possession and struck with their very first attack. A hopeful kick ahead on four minutes bounced kindly for winger Josh Woodland, who broke a tackle and scored in the bottom left corner. The conversion was landed.
Slightly shell-shocked by this score, the visitors were soon on the attack once more.
Scrum half Ollie Wonnacott utilised the short side to put Leon Horn away up the left flank. The Oke fullback beat the cover to bring the scores level after skipper Luke Simmons added the extras.
At this point, a high-scoring encounter seemed likely, however, the weather worsened and defences were soon on top.
A collector’s item was the penalty kick missed by Simmons, his first off target in several weeks.
Oke were unable to take advantage of penalty chances that came their way, as the lineout was misfiring so badly, instead opting for scrums, which they dominated.
Remarkably with just 31 minutes on the clock, the referee blew for halftime, much to the amazement of the gathered crowd. It was later revealed that he had done his 10,000 steps for the day and the resulting alert obviously confused him!
Once the players returned for the second period, it was the hosts who started on the front foot.
Kicking smartly for territory, knowing their opponent’s lineout was in trouble, they soon struck for their second try of the afternoon, Woodland the man of the moment again.
Scoring opportunities were at a premium as the conditions allowed defences to rush up and pressurise. As a result, balls went to ground, were lost in contact and offloaded when the option was not really on.
Entering the last quarter, Crediton lost a player to the bin and Okehampton finally made their pressure pay. It was the ever-willing Sonny Luxton who crossed for the precious five-pointer and Simmons converted to bring the scores level.
With the match hanging in the balance, a successful Simmons penalty gave Oke a narrow but vital three-point lead.
Creddy came again in search of a score. Oke found themselves under pressure, but a scrum penalty allowed the lines to be cleared and they ultimately held out, grinding out a priceless away win.
It wasn’t a classic, but local derbies often aren’t and Okehampton RFC will care little, and they’ve got the away monkey off their back.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, felt his side had a key edge that swung a close game.
“It could have gone either way, but our scrum dominance proved invaluable,” said Luxton “We were glad to get the win, and that’s about it!
“Derbies are always tight, and it was definitely entertaining for the crowd, but I probably lost a few weeks of life expectancy watching it.”
There is a lot to work on in training in anticipation of a visit from the Pirates amateurs on Saturday, November 1. Kick-off is 2:30pm and all support is welcome as always.
Image courtesy of Mindful Moments Photography.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.