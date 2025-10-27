OKEHAMPTON Running Club members, both the adults and the juniors, were out in force in their club colours for Simmons Park parkrun’s first birthday event on Saturday, October 25.
The weather turned out better than expected, and although a little nippier than usual, the delicious cake at the end made it worthwhile.
Everyone ran well with several club members running PBs. It was a very well-organised event, and we look forward to many more years taking part in parkrun at Simmons Park.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pearl Barnes headed to Tiverton for the Winding Paths Canal Canter Half Marathon. This is a beautiful out-and-back route starting from the Canal Basin at Tiverton, running along the canal path for 6.6 miles to Sampford Peverell and back.
Pearl found it hard going as there was a cold biting wind and she is still struggling with a hip injury, but she completed the course in 2hrs 14min.
Also on Sunday, Neil Agnew took part in the Tavy 7. This is a 7-mile road race organised by Tavistock AC. The race starts at Plaster Down on the western edge of Dartmoor and goes past Pew Tor and the hamlet of Sampford Spiney.
Neil said the last couple of miles were particularly hard going into the wind, but he finished strongly in a time of 54mins 7secs.
The September intake of the Couchto5k group is doing well, now on week eight of the 10-week course. The current group will move up to join the main club runs as they progress to the end of the course.
The club will have another Couchto5k event starting in April next year – keep a lookout on the club website or Facebook site for further information.
