TAVISTOCK are under pressure to get a result in this Saturday’s basement battle against Bideford after suffering a 69-0 home drubbing by Barnstaple Athletic.
The Moorlanders remain one off the bottom of the 12-team table as the season ticks into part two.
The only team below Tavistock are winless Bideford, who with just one point from 11 losing outings, look doomed to the drop.
Tavistock (12pts) need points to do something to close the gap between them and Penryn (15) and Bude (18) on the way up the table to safety. A win over Bideford is their chance to start moving in the right direction.
The Tics, who trounced Tavistock 74-7 at home first time round, ran in 11 tries – six of them in the first half. Ross Swales (2), Harvey Rostock (2), Brendon Darley and Ryan Lee all went over the line.
Swales completed his treble after the break, with Callum Morgan (23) Dylan Kingdon and Liam Ducker also notching.
Elsewhere in the Counties One Tribute West on the weekend, Kingsbridge edged out Bude 24-15, Plymstock Oaks put 42 points past the aforementioned Bideford, Wiveliscombe doubled up on Pirates Amateurs with a 34-17 win, plus there were also victories for St Ives and Paignton.
The trip to Bideford will be a final game of 2024 for Tavistock who then kickstart the new year, on home soil, on January 4.
Wiveliscombe will be the visitors on that day, the team currently sat in fifth in the table with a record of seven wins and four defeats to date, amassing 34 league points. Tavistock were beaten 37-14 away at Wiveliscombe in late September and will be keen to exact revenge, but first they must focus on picking up a crucial win in this enticing matchup with Bideford.