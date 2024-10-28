WESTERN COUNTIES WEST
Tavistock 30 Bude 34
TAVISTOCK’S wait for a win in Western Counties West goes on following a 34-30 home defeat by Bude, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
The Moorlanders had gone three games without a win in the league since overturning fellow strugglers Bideford 36-14 in late September.
Bude’s record – just two wins to date prior to Saturday – hinted at the chance for Tavistock to end their own losing sequence.
After Tavistock shot into a 20-7 lead in the opening 20 minutes, the signs looked good.
Bude came on strongly in the latter stages of the second half and nicked the win in the final few minutes. It was the only time they were ahead in the game.
Tavistock remain third from bottom ahead of St Ives and winless Bideford after seven games.
Marc Kerswill, Tavistock’s player-coach, said he found it hard putting his finger on how the game got away.
“It is difficult to pinpoint as we had such a positive first half and scored excellent tries through Liam Watts Jack Rock, Charles Bowden and Calum Baker,” said Kerswill, who sat the game out due to injury.
“We struggled when Bude entered our 22 and about the hour mark we gave away some silly penalties in midfield which led to them kicking into our half. Then it became difficult to keep them out.
“Soco O’Connor's kicking was excellent through, but a poor 15-minute period was the telling factor.
“We had a chance to win it late-on, but made a couple of poor decisions with ball in hand that ultimately led to an error and full time.”
Tavistock led 30-24 at the half-time whistle thanks to tries from Watts (2), Bowden and Baker, who went in under the bar. O’Connor kicked two conversions and a penalty.
Bude nibbled away at the deficit in the second half before nosing ahead with two tries in the last 10 minutes.
Pictures courtesy of Chris Hair.