TAVISTOCK RFC 1st XV’s worries at the wrong end of the Western Counties West table were not improved by a 48-16 home defeat at the hands of Wiveliscombe.
The only consolation for player-coach Marc Kerswill was that none of the teams around Tavistock won either. Tavistock remain second from bottom on 13 points and need to find seven points somewhere to get ahead of Bude, Penryn and St Ives, all of whom are stuck on 19 points.
Kerswill felt some of the reasons for the size and manner of this ‘disappointing’ defeat – the 11th in 13 outings – could have been avoided.
“It was a poor performance really as we had a very capable team on paper,” said Kerswill.
“We made too many unforced errors and our discipline was poor.”
Kerswill got Tavistock off to a positive start when early possession led to him dotting down a drive-over try from 20 metres out.
“Then, I got sin-binned for a hit that was three days late,” said a rueful Kerswill.
Wiveliscombe failed to make their extra man pay during Kerswill's absence, but did increase their lead midway through the first half.
Tavistock were 22-8 behind by half time – Freddie Fuller adding a penalty to their tally – which Kerswill felt was unrepresentative of the game.
“Wiveliscombe scored on the cusp of half time, but it could easily have been the other way round if not for our discipline and errors,” said Kerswill.
Wiveliscombe scored short after the restart and largely dominated from then on.
“It was going to be hard to come back, given the worsening conditions,” said Kerswill
“Wiveliscombe carried hard and looked after possession to break us down before going wide.”
A Fuller penalty was the only addition to Tavistock’s side of the scoreboard before Ethan Lamerton got over the line with 10 minutes to go.
Kerswill handed out post-match pats on the back to a number of players, starting with Richard Cann, who ‘carried well all game’,
Kerswill added: “Joe Burbage returned to firm up the scrum; Joe Wheeldon had a good debut at full-back and Jack Glover and Charles Bowden defended well throughout.”
Tavistock are away to Redruth this Saturday afternoon.
TAVISTOCK 2nd XV meanwhile made an early exit from the Ellis Cup when Saltash defeated them 29-14 in the first round.
For Tavistock it was an achievement just to get a second team out. They were so short of players before Christmas they were ejected from Devon Division Two for failing to honour fixtures.
Marc Kerswill, Tavistock’s player-coach, said: “The side included a mixture of new guys to rugby and some returning faces.
“Aaron Curtin, Luke Southcott and Reece Goucher were among the debutants – and Harry Ball had a fine game in his second match ever.”
Ben Palmer was one of Tavistock’s try scorers. A penalty try contributed a further seven points.