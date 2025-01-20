OKEHAMPTON RFC suffered a narrow defeat on the road in their latest outing in the Regional 2 Tribute South West division.
Cullompton was the destination and the Okes will be disappointed after this 30-24 loss, writes Adam Holliday, but not too despondent considering half of their side were either unavailable or injured.
Minus four centres, the Okey backline was again hugely disrupted. At times the Okes still looked like they may snatch an unlikely win, but the hosts had just enough to take the win.
The visitors began brightly enough and took the lead after a decent opening spell. Mike Stevens, soon in for his second first team try up the right wing, after the ball was shipped from a five-metre scrum. The conversion was missed but Okes looked comfortable at this point.
They continued to play solid rugby and looked set to extend their lead before a needless intercept allowed the home side in for their first score.
Home confidence grew as a result and errors crept into Okes play. Players began to get isolated and were now slipping off tackles. The hosts took full advantage as they crossed twice more and also added a penalty, punishing Oke errors to take a 24-5 lead late in the half.
Finally, Oke got back on the front foot. Sonny Luxton was carrying strongly and the hosts lost a man to the bin as they came under increased pressure.
Oke took advantage with a penalty try from a five-metre scrum, swiftly followed by a close-range score from prolific prop Callum Arnold. It was now 24-17 and game on as the half-time whistle arrived.
Oke started the second half strongly but failed to capitalise from a five-metre scrum, before more injuries arrived and the home side, now back to full contingent, defended strongly.
Two penalties from the home fullback soon extended their lead to 13 points. Oke replacement Nathan Tomkins, on briefly before he also got injured, stepped nicely to go over from short range to bring a try bonus point and make it a 6-point game after a Luke Simmons conversion.
However, in the time remaining, the home side held firm and the depleted visitors were unable to score again. So two points for the Okes and with no chance of promotion or relegation, the season is drifting along and in need of a bit of a boost.
More players are getting valuable experience though and the Okes will hope for the return of at least some of their absentees over the coming weeks.
The Okehampton 2nd XV were also in action and they were beaten on home soil by Crediton RFC.
27-12 was the score in favour of the visitors but it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the club over the weekend as their Colts put on a stellar performance. They hosted Bideford Colts and enjoyed a convincing 46-19 win to offer some positivity for the Okes.
Looking ahead now and the fourth-placed 1st XV will fancy their chances of bouncing back against a struggling Teignmouth side on the 25th, especially as they will be playing in front of their own fans once again.
For the 2nd XV, they will play that reverse fixture against the Teigns, travelling to South Devon in the Counties 3 Tribute Devon North & East.
Pictured are the 2nd XV after their fixture on the weekend.