THE future of women’s rugby looked bright in Tavistock on Sunday, September 28, as the club hosted under-14 girls’ cluster games, bringing together six teams and more than 35 players from across the region.
This event couldn’t have come at a better time either, taking place just a day after the Red Roses beat Canada in the final and were crowned Rugby World Cup champions, providing a powerful source of inspiration for the young players.
Tavistock’s girls showed determination, skill and plenty of spirit, with every player contributing to a fantastic afternoon of rugby.
Coaches praised the girls not only for their efforts on the field but also for the way they supported each other, embraced the Barbarian style with mixed team rugby, and demonstrated everything that makes the game so special.
The club extended its thanks to all the coaches, referees and volunteers who made the day possible, as well as the visiting clubs for joining together in such a positive showcase of the game.
Building on the Red Roses’ World Cup success, the RFU has announced a nationwide celebration of rugby called RugbyFest, which took place this weekend.
To support this, Tavistock RFC hosted a Girls’ Rugby Open Day on Sunday, October 5 at 1pm, offering free taster sessions for girls of all ages. Coaches and players were on hand to talk to any girls who may want to give rugby a go.
Tavistock RFC continues to welcome new players into its growing girls’ section. Training is held on Wednesday evenings- everyone and anyone who may be interested welcome to go along and give rugby a try.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.