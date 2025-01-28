ENGLAND RFU U20s boss Mark Mapletoft has selected his starting XI for the Six Nations opener as his team look to defend their crown and donning the number 10 shirt will be Devon’s very own, Ben Coen.
Coen told the Mid-Devon Advertiser that he is “Really excited to be back in camp and getting stuck into the next campaign. 2024 was a bit of a whirlwind for me and so I am looking forward to going again, this time with a bit more experience.”
The former Teignmouth RFC youngster began last year’s World Championship success on the bench but grew into the tournament and ended it in the starting team, England beating France in the final.
Coen continued, “2024 was hugely successful and as a group, we have spoken about creating our own legacy and not focusing too much on what happened last year.
“We are a new group with fresh faces and are really looking forward to defending our 6 Nations crown. However, we are well aware of the challenges and it starts with Ireland in round one.”
On that note, the campaign begins on Thursday, January 30 with a clash against Ireland in Cork. The game kicks off at 19:45 GMT and is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
Ben will have family alongside him every step of the way- his dad Lawrence is “really looking forward to heading over to Cork and supporting England for the first game. It’s a really tough challenge to beat Ireland at home.”
Playing alongside Coen will be plenty of familiar faces, but also new arrivals too, something which he labelled as “really exciting”.
“The talent within the squad speaks for itself and we are constantly backing each other which brings out the best in our abilities. The returning faces just provide that experience and clarity through moments of pressure and expectation.”
After the Ireland game, England will then host France on February 7, a rematch of last year’s World Championship finale.