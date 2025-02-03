A MISSED conversion kick in the dying minutes of the match condemned Tavistock to a 27-26 defeat in the Western Counties basement battle at Bude.
The silver lining for Tavistock was a couple of bonus points towards their ongoing struggle to dodge the drop.
Bideford are adrift at the foot of the table with second-bottom Tavistock instead needing to focus on Penryn and St Ives, both of whom have 25 points to the Moorlanders’ 19.
Marc Kerswill, the Tavistock player-coach, said his disappointment at losing to Bude was smoothed by the positives from his cobbled-together side.
“It was a really good game of rugby – one that ebbed and flowed from start to finish – and one we can be proud of.
“We can be proud of two points away from home, which helps keeps us in the hunt, and proud of players such as Joe Daw and Ollie Plummer, who came out the woodwork to play.
“Without taking anything away from Bude, as they got themselves over the line, had we had a full bench we would have won.
“One more experienced player would have been enough to see us over the line.”
Tavistock were 19-7 down at the break – the one scored by Andy Shuttkacker – and needed to move up a gear in the second half.
“We had a fair share of possession and territory, but lacked the final few phases needed to cross the line,” said Kerswill.
The second half was a different story as tries from Kerswill and Shuttkacker helped Tavistock trim the lead.
Bude were 27-21 up with the clock well into time added on when Liam Wells chipped and chase for a try in the corner.
Freddie Fuller, three from three from the tee-up to that point, had the conversion to win it, but it went just wide.
Tavistock have no game at first-team level this Saturday.