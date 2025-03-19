EXETER Chiefs have announced a major shake-up to their coaching team, just days after the club were defeated 48-14 by Bath in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Gallagher Premiership confirmed Ali Hepher will step back from his duties as head coach with Rob Hunter taking over the role vacated by Hepher.
Hepher, however, will remain the club’s attack/backs coach until the end of the season, after which he will move into a transition coach role with responsibilities for coaching and managing the club’s senior academy players, who will be transitioning into the senior squad, as well as working with our talent identified younger players.
The Devonians have confirmed they will now look to bring in a new attack/backs coach ahead of next season.
“I would like to thank Ali for his incredible hard work and dedication to the team and club over the last 16 years,” said Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter.
“We have experienced some lows and enjoyed some incredible highs together - and he has been a key part of the successes this club has had. I know he is really looking forward to a return to development coaching with our best young players to ensure we get the very best out of our talent pool.
“I feel now, coming out of the Premiership Rugby Cup period, is the right time for us to start the process of heading in a different direction with elements of our game next season. I feel a new attack coach with different ideas and practices will help us move in the right direction as we stive to return to the top levels of the domestic and European game.
“This is also a huge opportunity for Rob Hunter to organise and run the programme. He has a great appetite for the game and the challenges ahead. I feel a fresh burst of ideas and energy, alongside the increased responsibilities he will have, will bring out the best in him and prove successful for the club.”
Ross McMillan [Assistant Forwards coach], Haydn Thomas [Attack and Kick Battle coach] and Ricky Pellow [Skills and Development coach] will all continue in their current roles.
Today’s announcement comes after a season of struggle for the Chiefs, who currently sit next to bottom in the Premiership - and who were eliminated from the Investec Champions Cup at the pool stages, having failed to win a match.
Sunday’s appearance in the Premiership Rugby Cup final offered a glimmer of hope for the season, but West Country rivals Bath proved too strong for them, producing a powerful second half showing to secure their first piece of silverware in 17 years.