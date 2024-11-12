OKEHAMPTON Rugby Club hosted a Christmas rugby match in memory of Gary Sizmur last year.
This time around, the match will be held at North Tawton Rugby Club on Saturday, December 28, to honour their dear friend.
Kick off will be at 2:30pm with players from North Tawton RFC, Okehampton RFC and Bridestowe Cricket Club coming together to mix teams and play a full 15-a-side game of rugby.
There is no entry fee at all and the bar will be open from 1pm and throughout the day. Following the match there will be live music from Vicious Kitten from 6pm - 9pm.
Donations can be made on the day to a charity of the family’s choosing.
If you would like to participate in the match please speak to your respective clubs or message North Tawton RFC on Facebook messenger- they would love to get as many people as possible involved on the day to make it a success and an event to remember.
North Tawton RFC look forward to seeing you there to support a great cause and the community as well.
In the meantime, they have two other events worth noting.
On Friday, November 15, there is the Christmas Bingo night with doors opening at 6:30pm, taking place at the club.
Also at the club, on November 17, is the Christmas Fair with all welcome between 11am and 3pm.