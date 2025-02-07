CLUB captain Jack Yeandle returns to the Exeter Chiefs match-day squad for the first time since mid-December when he starts in Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash against the Cornish Pirates at Sandy Park (3pm).
The 35-year-old hooker has had to bide his time for a first team recall, but he is one of eight changes that Rob Baxter has made from the side which secured a bonus point victory over Hartpury last weekend.
That 36-14 success ensured the Chiefs maintained their 100% record in Pool E of this season’s competition – and has virtually secured them of their progress into the quarter-finals, where they will be targeting home advantage.
Yeandle packs down in a new-look front-row alongside Kwenso Blose and Jimmy Roots, while behind them Rus Tuima, Richard Capstick and Jacques Vermeulen, the latter of whom has served his suspension following a citing in the recent Premiership game with Saracens, all return.
Will Haydon-Wood is given the nod at fly-half, while Tamati Tua – a try-scorer a week ago – comes into the centre with Ben Hammersley returning on the wing.
Although winless in the competition this season, the Cornish Pirates showed in their narrow defeat to Gloucester last time out, they are more than capable of competing against higher league opposition.
“Cornish Pirates are a good, competitive Championship side,” warned Baxter. “We had a really good fixture down there at the Mennaye earlier this season and we had a tough fixture last weekend against Hartpury away from home as well.
“We expect quite a lot from Championship sides because we know they’re good sides. We’ve got players in that league on loan, so we know how much they benefit from the coaching and the rugby they play every week.
“From our perspective, we’re expecting it to be a good game with a decent crowd of supporters both of Chiefs and of Pirates so that they can enjoy a really good day’s rugby.”
Names amongst the Chiefs replacements are Dan John and Charlie McCaig, two players who are well known to the Pirates, having spent time at the Cornish club on dual-registered terms.
John has been sidelined since the start of the season with injury, whilst McCaig is poised for a competitive Chiefs debut.
Exeter Chiefs: Tom Wyatt; Ben Hammersley, Joe Hawkins, Tamati Tua, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Will Haydon-Wood, Tom Cairns; Kwenso Blose, Jack Yeandle (capt), Jimmy Roots; Rus Tuima, Franco Molina; Ethan Roots, Richard Capstick, Jacques Vermeulen. Replacements: Dan Frost, Billy Keast, Marcus Street, Lewis Pearson, Martin Moloney, Stu Townsend, Dan John, Charlie McCaig.