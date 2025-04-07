Regional 2 Tribute South West
Okehampton RFC 40 Topsham RFC 52
THIS, the last game of the season, saw Okehampton RFC come off second best in a wildly high-scoring encounter against the league champions Topsham, reports Adam Holliday.
Playing uphill but with the benefit of the wind, Oke made a slow start against their already-promoted visitors. The match had a very end-of-season feel about it and the visitors took advantage of the home side’s surprisingly bad start at scum time to score and lead seven nil very early on.
Topsham looked lively and as Oke failed to slow the opposition ball down, a second try was soon to arrive, making it 0-14 with just eight minutes gone.
The home side slowly found their feet, and after a nicely delayed pass from skipper Tom McGrattan, again playing in the centre due to Oke’s injury list, fullback Leon Horn went through a gap and he crossed to reduce the arrears. Tops were quick to respond in the tit-for-tat scoring, going the length after a turnover to make it 7-19 after just 16 minutes.
A rare period with no tries followed before McGrattan crossed himself after a nice pass out the back from Brad Curtis. Simmons added the extras and the hosts were managing to hang on to the leaders’ coattails. Unfortunately, the visitors’ lead was increased shortly afterwards when a poor clearance kick was run back out wide for their fourth try.
Just before the break, Topsham had one sent to the bin and Okehampton took full advantage, as Brad Curtis powered over from three yards to make it a three-point ball game after Simmons landed another conversion.
So, starting the second half sensing an upset, the home side had plenty of ball during the second 40, but it was the visitors who struck first to extend their lead. This was shortly followed by them receiving another yellow card.
Despite being a man down, they scored again shortly afterward- their sixth try of the afternoon. Extending their advantage to 21-38.
Saul Holliday was lively at eight all afternoon for the home side and he raced over for the host’s fourth try and a bonus point. When replacement Josh McCulloch crossed for Oke’s fifth five-pointer, after good work from fellow replacement Tom White and McGrattan, home hopes were raised further.
Topsham then struck for their final try to quash thoughts of a home victory, but there was still time for skipper McGrattan to cross between the posts after a Holliday offload. He unsuccessfully tried to land the conversion himself and the final whistle blew at 40 points to 52.
All in all, it was a very entertaining afternoon for all those present. Oke’s season has been steady and more young blood has gained vital experience.
Finishing fifth in the league, Okehampton know they will need to push on, hopefully improving next season, now they are fully familiar with the expectations and demands this league presents.
As previously mentioned, Topsham were the team to come out on top in this division. At the other end of the table, Newton Abbot and Truro were the two sides to be relegated, Teignmouth avoiding the drop with a final-day victory away at Winscombe.