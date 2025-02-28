EXETER Chiefs have today confirmed they will not be renewing the contract of head coach Susie Appleby.
The former England international, who took charge of the team back in September 2019 from Gloucester-Hartpury, departs after her side failed to make the Women’s PWR play-offs this season.
Having started the season with a bang, winning their first eight league fixtures, the wheels sadly fell off for the Devonians during the second half of the campaign, eventually finishing in fifth spot.
In a statement released by the club it stated that the club had already begun implementing changes ahead of next season, starting with the decision to not issue a new contract to the head coach.
Club CEO and chairman, Tony Rowe CBE, said: “I would like to thank Susie for her dedication and hard work in setting up a women’s rugby programme for the club. It has been an exciting five years with the team passing the 100-game mark in the league last season, making two league finals and two cup wins. We wish Susie all the best for the future.
“However, I feel the time is right to ring the changes and to re-arrange the coaching team, including new personnel. Susie’s contract was up at the end of the season and I have made the decision to make that change now.
“Steve Salvin will oversee the team in the interim, including players contracts, as we head into this prolonged off-season ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.”