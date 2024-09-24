TAVISTOCK are off the mark in Western Counties West thanks to a 36-14 win over fellow strugglers Bideford.
Something had to give in a meeting between two winless teams – and when Bideford took a 14-7 first-half lead the signs were ominous for Tavistock. Ethan Lamerton’s try under the posts, converted by Freddie Fuller, was Tavistock’s only score.
Tavistock’s side had a stronger look than the one defeated by Barnstaple Athletic and Plymstock in their first two outings as semi-retired Martin Budden, talismanic Andrew Schuttkacker, Joe Burbage, Toby Teague, Richard Cann, Jack Osborne, Andrew Craddock and Chris Watts were all back on the team-sheet.
The second half was one-way traffic in Bideford’s direction as Tavistock gelled together with old heads such as Budden and Schuttkacker directing operations.
Lamerton scored a second try, Liam Watts went over twice and there were scores for Budden and finally Marc Kerswill, who dashed in from 30 meters out. Fuller kicked three from five off the tee.
Darren Chappell, part of the Tavistock coaching team, said it took a while to work out how to win the game. Once that was decided the tries followed.
“Bideford only got in our 22 three times in the first half – and came away with two tries,” said Chappell.
“When Bideford’s back had the ball in hand they looked dangerous in the first half as they always seemed to have someone either side to keep the move going.
“Our pack of forwards was dominant in the second half. We must have taken four or five of their balls off them in the scrums.
“As Bideford tired, we blitzed them behind the scrum. It was not a particularly polished performance from us, but we left absolutely nothing out there.”
Tavi player-coach Hammy Kerswill added to that: “It was completely different this week.
“Having that experience back just helped other players to play their normal game.”
He continued, “It is still going to be tricky some weeks as the depth isn’t there like it has been for the last how many seasons where we have had two players who are willing and good enough to step up.”
Tavistock are away to Wiveliscombe this Saturday.
TAVISTOCK 2nd XV were unable to field a side for their away game against Torquay Athletic Extras in Devon Two South & West. They are due to visit Kingsbridge 2nd XV this Saturday.