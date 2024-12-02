Winscombe RFC 14-40 Okehampton
OKEHAMPTON RFC made a first-ever visit to Somerset-based hosts Winscombe and were welcomed accordingly, reports Adam Holliday.
Relegation is never welcomed, however, for this developing Oke side, it may well prove to be the antidote to their struggles over the last few seasons. It has given the youth a chance to develop and they are now thriving, as confidence and competition for places increase week on week.
On an extended run of victories, Okes began up the slope and slightly against a gusting breeze. The hosts matched Okes’ ambition to play open rugby and as a result, an entertaining encounter ensued, although there were no early scores.
Eventually, Oke broke clear up the right wing through Rob Fishleigh on thirty minutes. The experienced wingman put in an astute crosskick as cover threatened. The bounce eluded the home full back before Oke talisman Tom McGrattan, gleefully pounced one-handed to ground the first five-pointer.
With both Oke half-backs Friend and Simmons out through injury, kicking duties fell to Leon Horn and the Okes’ full-back made no mistake. The Okes’ lineout wasn't functioning fully but the scrum was comfortable on both sides feed.
Oke continued to attack but a handling error allowed the hosts' lively scrum half to pounce. He gathered the loose ball and ran in unopposed to level the scores against the run of play.
A blow, but Oke didn't panic. They regrouped and struck right on the interval. Leon Horn was tackled returning a kick but managed an offload to brother Brandon. The Okes’ centre showed great strength and pace to outstrip the cover defence up the left wing, to restore Okes' lead to seven points when his sibling converted.
After a couple of close calls, Oke soon crossed for their third try in the second half. Brad Curtis, proving increasingly hard to handle, went on a powerful rumble, and as the ball was recycled, smart, swift hands put Leon Horn over. He converted, and his kicking from hand and tee throughout was exemplary.
The darkness increased and the Okes put their foot down as they sought the bonus point try. It came in superb style, as more good hands and a threat down the flank created a breakdown, from which skipper McGrattan emerged to cross for a much-deserved brace.
The match was now sealed but the visitors were quick to score again. An intelligent kick ahead was chased down and stand-off Rhys Palmer, solid throughout, benefitted with the Okes’ fifth try of an increasingly fruitful afternoon. The extras were missed but at 33-7, it mattered little.
Oke continued to play from deep, but it cost them a second try for the home side as they intercepted a pass to cross to make it 33-14 approaching the close. There was still enough time for a sixth Oke score though, and a fine one it was too. One of many sweetly timed passes from Josh Burgoyne put Brandon Horn through a midfield hole. He was tackled just short, but the prolific Palmer was on hand to score and wrap things up, with another Horn conversion taking the final score to 40-14.
An impressive away win and the lads are on a roll. Teignmouth are the visitors next weekend as the Okes look to consolidate their place towards the top end of the table.