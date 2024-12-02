Okehampton took the lead after 15 minutes when a good ball into the box from the left saw a mix-up in the Cullompton defence, leaving Luke Mortimore free to head into an empty net. The game continued in a very competitive manner and Argyle really needed another goal to make it safe. They thought they had the chance two minutes before half-time when Dan Koita rounded his defender and appeared to be brought down in the box, but the referee waved off the appeals.