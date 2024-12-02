OKEHAMPTON Flyers had two gymnasts travel to Finland to represent England in double mini-trampoline (DMT) as part of the English development squad, coming away with a gold medal and a 10th place.
It was a first international competition for Connie James and a second international for Mason Parker-Groves. Both gymnasts were selected for the England development squad by British Gymnastics and English Gymnastics.
The Fin Cup is an international trampoline and DMT competition, with 10 countries competing against each other. Both gymnasts performed two passes in the qualifying round consisting of twisting and double somersaults, with Connie coming 10th, and Mason qualifying for the final in second place.
In the final, Mason secured his first international gold medal with a double-double pass. Both gymnasts work incredibly hard and train several sessions per week.
Mason started at South West and Schools competitions, achieving a place in the South West team for DMT, and progressing to nationals in both trampoline and DMT.
At British and English Gymnastics national competitions, Mason has won an England gold medal and a BG national FIG silver medal in DMT, and a bronze English medal for trampoline. He has qualified for three British Championships in both DMT and trampoline and qualified for and competed in two British Championship finals.
He also achieved a fifth place in an international competition in Sweden last year, progressing this year to the gold medal in Finland.
Connie also started at South West competitions, winning the South West Challenge Cup in DMT, and achieving a place in the South West team, coming fifth at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final, a national final for regional-level gymnasts.
Last year, she competed at FIG national trampoline and came fourth in her first English national qualifier for DMT. She progressed to win gold at the English Championships last year, and then to a 10th place in Finland this year.
Mason and Connie’s coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: “Mason and Connie work very hard in training and have a lot of determination and commitment. Thank you also to their parents Vicky and Jeremy, and Laura and Simon, for their dedication and support.”
Connie and Mason’s passes are on Okehampton Flyers’ Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers, in addition to videos of other skills other children at the club are learning. Both gymnasts are now preparing new skills and passes for nationals in 2025.
Okehampton Flyers has many gymnasts preparing for nationals and South West trampoline and DMT in 2025. The club has set up lots of new sessions recently and teaches trampolining, double mini trampoline, tumbling, gymnastics and pre-school gymnastics. Contact [email protected] to book a place.