The more adventurous runners in the group took on other challenges, with Jon and Gina Tiffen taking on the firefighters 10km in Princetown. Rob Jinman came 7th overall in the tough Oak Croak fell race and Kim Beattie managed an epic 26 miles in the Dartmoor Prison Escape run, where the aim is to get as far away from the prison as possible in 6, 12, or 24 hours!