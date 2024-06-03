AS the June sunshine hit Devon, Runfitrunfast got their trainers out and hit some local races.
The biggest turnout for RFRF was the Burrator 10km in and around the reservoir.
14 RFRF runners took part in the main event, Nikki Kelly winning the ladies' race (38m51s) and Ben Neale the men's race (33m00s). Nigel Cowley also deserves a mention, as he missed out on top spot in the V60 category by a single second.
Meanwhile, junior Archie Neale took the option of a 2km trail race and also finished in second place.
The more adventurous runners in the group took on other challenges, with Jon and Gina Tiffen taking on the firefighters 10km in Princetown. Rob Jinman came 7th overall in the tough Oak Croak fell race and Kim Beattie managed an epic 26 miles in the Dartmoor Prison Escape run, where the aim is to get as far away from the prison as possible in 6, 12, or 24 hours!