TAVISTOCK Athletic Club (TAC) enjoyed yet another highly successful week of competition, sending four teams of four athletes to the ever-popular Erme Valley Relays, organised by Erme Valley Harriers.
This event took place on the evening of Friday 28 and the course is a very hilly 2.5-mile loop through the rural lanes around the start and finish at Ivybridge Rugby Club, with the aggregated time of the four runners determining the race results. 94 teams took part, making for a busy and exciting mix of 376 runners plus their supporters.
TAC's highest-place female team, comprising of Nikki Kelly, Sam Lake, Jasmine Grey and Charlotte Walker, won the female team race outright, in a combined time of 60min 36s- more than 5 minutes ahead of their nearest rivals. Charlotte ran the second fastest female leg of the night, in 14:48, which shouldn’t come as a surprise following her recent County Champions victory.
Close behind Charlotte were her team-mates Jasmine (15:00) and Nikki (15:02), taking 3rd and 4th places respectively.
TAC's highest-placed male team were just pipped at the final post by hosts Erme Valley Harriers, finishing second overall in a combined time of 52:30, just 10 seconds behind. The team consisted of Ben Neale, Sam Larkham, Alfie McIntosh and Adam Holland.
Ben ran the fastest leg of the night in a startling 12:17, just ahead of teammate Adam in 12:43. Adam's run was of particular note as, earlier in the day, he was the overall winner in the Exeter 10k river run in a time of 33:45. The latter also became male champion alongside Charlotte at the Exeter Arena Athletics Stadium last time out.
Also running were a second TAC male team, made up of Mark West, Grant Harvey, Ian Trice and Tom Brogden, completed in 58:18 and took overall 9th place, and a second TAC female team, with Hazel Walker, Kate Rogers, Sarah Holland and Soozie Trice, finished in 82:36.
In just three weeks time, on July 18, it will be Tavistock Athletic Club's turn to hold their Tavistock Relays event in the Meadows - part of Carnival week and one of the most popular and well-attended events of the years.
With separate male, female and junior races (with a limit of 80 teams in each race) and a fun run for the youngsters, entries are now open for 4-runner teams (clubs or individuals) on the Club's website.
Team 1: Nikki Kelly, Sam Lake, Jasmine Grey and Charlotte Walker.
Team 2: Ben Neale, Sam Larkham, Alfie McIntosh and Adam Holland.
Team 3: Mark West, Grant Harvey, Ian Trice and Tom Brogden.
Team 4: Hazel Walker, Kate Rogers, Sarah Holland and Soozie Trice.