It was a special day at Tavistock Cricket Club on Saturday when the sons of two much-missed club stalwarts unveiled a plaque in their honour.
Brothers Andrew and Robert Jarman did the honours to remember their late parents, Eric and Enid, who were staunch supporters of the club all their lives.
The plaque is within a new terrace area in front of the pavilion, which was officially opened on Saturday as part of Tavistock Cricket Club’s first team match at The Ring cricket ground.
Boosting the regular supporters attending were many friends of the couple who gathered to remember and celebrate their lives and their association with the club. For Enid and Eric’s family the day was a recognition of the couple’s popularity.
“The day has been a fantastic success and just shows how much our parents were loved,” said Andrew and Robert.
“So many people have turned up, some travelling a long way to be with us. Tavistock Cricket Club was a huge part of our lives growing up. Dad loved playing cricket here, and over the years took on the first team captaincy, as well as the roles of chairman and president. Mum was the ever-willing tea lady. We in our turn played, first as Colts and later as adults. It’s a credit to them that we are now watching the fourth generation play as youngsters, and we know Mum and Dad would be delighted to see the family’s continued involvement and the strength of the club itself”.