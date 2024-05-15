“So many people have turned up, some travelling a long way to be with us. Tavistock Cricket Club was a huge part of our lives growing up. Dad loved playing cricket here, and over the years took on the first team captaincy, as well as the roles of chairman and president. Mum was the ever-willing tea lady. We in our turn played, first as Colts and later as adults. It’s a credit to them that we are now watching the fourth generation play as youngsters, and we know Mum and Dad would be delighted to see the family’s continued involvement and the strength of the club itself”.