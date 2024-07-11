OKEHAMPTON Pickleball Club hosted its first club championship on Saturday June 15.
There were 18 entries playing 68 matches in total and it was a hugely enjoyable event, with celebratory food afterwards.
Congratulations go to Luke Bennett who was crowned as the Under 50s’ champion and then also to Jonathan Small, the 50 and over champion. The pair were presented their trophies by John Squire and they were kindly donated by the Okehampton Lions Club.
For anyone who would like to have a go at the fun sport of pickleball, please come along to Okehampton Table Tennis Centre (behind the post office) on Tuesday afternoons 2-4.30 and/or Friday evenings 7.30-9.30.
Pictured is the Under 50s’ champion Luke Bennett, as he receives his prize from John Squire.