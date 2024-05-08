OKEHAMPTON Otters were delighted to take five swimmers to the South West Regional Summer Championships this year – two more than represented the club in 2023. Held over three weekends at Millfield School, Hengrove Pool, and Plymouth Life Centre, the Otters swimmers had secured the required entry times through strong performances earlier in the season.
Abi Graves, Annie Marrison, Fin Molyneux, Francisco Rodrigues Martins, and Ben Webster qualified for 13 different events between them. All achieved long course PBs in the 50-metre length pools, with Fin and Franscisco also gaining overall PBs taking into account short course times at 25 meters. A total of 6.54 seconds was knocked off entry times in total.
After a brilliant swim in the prelims, Fin made the finals of the 50-meter breaststroke – finishing 7th despite an unfortunate slip on the blocks at the start of his race.
With no disqualifications, and Annie and Francisco swimming at the regionals for the first time, the swimmers all did brilliantly, and the club are very proud of them. Head Coach Matt Henry was full of praise for the group, waxing lyrical about their “Great results” and the fact that “They all performed well at the highest level they’ve swam at.”
