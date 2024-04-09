Thanks to club run leader Daniel Heggs, Okehampton Running Club is now offering members an opportunity to go out as a group on Sunday mornings. Seven club members set out on the inaugural Sunday Social Run from the pavilion in the park. It was a bit of an uphill start from the park to the station then fairly level through the golf course to Meldon village. There were signs of bluebells in Meldon woods and some heavy breathing as the runners worked their way through the woods and on to the Granite Way. Then came a simple downhill route back to the station and park. There were great efforts from all who attended. This run is for members of all abilities.