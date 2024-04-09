WIND and ground water added to the challenge of the multi-terrain Powderham Castle five- and 10-mile races this weekend, taking runners through the beautiful riverside gardens and farmland of the castle. Jane Richardson did the five-miler in 1:02:00.
Lucy Gooding was yet again off on her travels to run the Vale of Glamorgan 18.5-mile event with friends. The Vale of Glamorgan Ultra and Coastal Races are the original trail races along the Vale of Glamorgan Coastline, now proudly in its ninth year. There are three distances to choose from, 32.5, 18.5 and 10 miles.
Her 18.5-mile event started at Porthkerry Park in Barry and ended at Ogmore-by-Sea. Runners followed the coastal path over cliffs and rolling hills. Conditions were made more difficult due to recent rain contributing to the thick mud that covered much of the route and Storm Kathleen let her presence known on the open clifftops! Lucy ran this race last year in much easier conditions. She was pleased she had returned and completed the race in a time of five hours and 10 minutes.
Thanks to club run leader Daniel Heggs, Okehampton Running Club is now offering members an opportunity to go out as a group on Sunday mornings. Seven club members set out on the inaugural Sunday Social Run from the pavilion in the park. It was a bit of an uphill start from the park to the station then fairly level through the golf course to Meldon village. There were signs of bluebells in Meldon woods and some heavy breathing as the runners worked their way through the woods and on to the Granite Way. Then came a simple downhill route back to the station and park. There were great efforts from all who attended. This run is for members of all abilities.
JP’s Exe to Axe race starts at the Foxes Hole Car Park on the Exmouth Sea Front and follows the South West Coast Path for 22 miles, finishing at the Esplanade at Seaton. This year was the 20th year of the race. Originally the distance was just over 20 miles but a land slip in June 2012 on the outskirts of Seaton has led to a detour which means the distance is now nearer 22 miles.
The race, organised by Sidmouth Running Club has been renamed JP’s Exe to Axe in memory of John Perratt, the founding member and long-term treasurer of the club.
This year, four ORC members took on the challenge. Angus Farrelly was the first ORC home in 5:03:52 followed by mother and daughter duo Sarah and Molly Marvin in 5:13:07 and 5:13:08. Simon Partridge completed in 6:07:05.