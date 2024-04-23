A good field of runners lined up at the quayside for the green route. Paul Evison was amongst their number alongside Rob Richards who was sweeping. Last time he ran it, along with others, Paul did well over 15 miles through not being alert. There were no such problems this year and the weather was extremely kind. Handily, the route passes Paul’s house and, at this point, he took advantage of a seat and a chance to refill his water bottle. Additionally, to the amusement of other runners, he was attacked with a bottle of sunscreen! Paul’s finishing time by his watch was 2:46:00.