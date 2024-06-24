SIX members of the Okehampton Running Club and three juniors ran in the Solstice fell races at Merrivale.
There were some great results in this popular and long-running event, first ORC home and in 5th position overall was Tom Poland in 40:27 (2nd MV40), followed by Joe Lane in 43:43, Charlie Temperley in 45:27, Stewart Taylor in 46:34, Euan Ripper 49:26 (first MU21) and Ian Ripper in 52:11 (first MV60).
In the junior races, the youngest runners took on a 2km hilly course whilst the older juniors raced a 4km route. In the MU11 category, Jacob Lane finished in first place in 12:44 followed by Alistair Taylor in 18:07. Ellenor Taylor was first in the FU13 category in 24:09.
This week, Club Coach Robert Richards organised a 1-mile time trial on the Granite Way. Nearly 40 runners from the club took part in this exciting, high-speed event. The 1-mile distance for our ORC club members is part of the club achievement awards, so posting a time early in the season gives all the runners a benchmark to improve upon.
Two club records were broken - a massive congratulations to Andrew Vernon in the MV55 category in a time of 5:12.48 and to Paul Evison in the MV70 category in 6:22.50.
Many other runners made gains on their personal best results, as well as some new members pacing out their first-time trial at this distance.
Anyone can give this challenge a go - head to the Granite Way where the start and finish has been marked up.
Meanwhile, on Sunday 23, ORCs Matt Grint and Emma Jewell travelled to Exmoor with friends from Okement Hash Harriers to take part in the 10-mile Man vs Moor, by Channel Events.
Based on the ancient Chains area of Exmoor, runners are taken through some of the most remote parts of Exmoor National Park to run, walk, scramble, swim and tunnel their way around the 10-mile course! Each obstacle has been created naturally over time and included open moorland, bogs and total blackout (a natural tunnel in complete darkness), as well as a 100m open water swim.
Matt and Emma both had a great time and really enjoyed the course though it was 4-0 to Emma for the most falls! They finished in 2hrs 07, saying it was definitely a course for fun and not for chasing a PB!
On the same day, Carole Loader travelled to Hampshire to run the Hangers Way 50k, a brand-new event for 2024, by BigFeat Events.
Carole said that it was a stunning event with unreal scenery, however there were some gigantic lung-busting hills, especially in the second half. She finished in 6hrs 42mins so a massive well done to her.