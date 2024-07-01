OKEHAMPTON Running Club were in action here, there and everywhere in recent times.
For starters, the Exeter City Community Trust held their annual fixture- the 10k River Run- on Friday evening.
Being a non-chip race, the start was a bit frustrating to begin with as the runners headed off along the riverside towards Bridge Road.
Paul Evison was the club’s only representative and was happy to cross the line at the Piazza Terracina in watch time of 49.50.
Next up is the Hourglass, which is a last person standing, winner takes all event. Like the bleep test but for distance runners.
The concept is that you run 2-mile laps of an ‘undulating’ course in and around the Royal Cornwall Events centre. Runners all start with 30 minutes on the clock and in this time they had to complete lap 1. Each consecutive lap reduced by 1 minute, so they had 29 minutes to complete the next lap and so on.
Jo Page entered with the intention to run a marathon but ended up running 32 miles, putting her on the podium as first female. She timed out at the finish of lap 16 (32 miles) which means on the results she completed 15 laps.
She scraped through lap 15 (a 16-minute lap) with 13 seconds to spare, then the crowd got behind her to go for lap 16. She knew she would time out but she gave it a go. Lap 16 required a 7.30-minute mile which was impossible for her on tired legs that had run 30 miles.
Either way, it was an impressive and well-deserved win.
Penultimately, Eddie Kingdom was the lone representative for ORC in the ultimate long-distance triathlon at Ellesmere.
A 2.4-mile swim in the Mere is some way to start the day at 6.30am, only for this be followed by a 112-mile four-loop course and then it all finished with a 6-lap.
Eddie finished 35 minutes ahead of his anticipated time and in 6th position, so he was very happy, the heavy training schedule clearly paying off.
Last but not least is the ORC trio of Eddie Bragg, Steve Mahony and Angus Farrell.
They took part in the North Devon AONB Marathon and Half Marathon, a multi-terrain race that earns you a delicious cream tea at the finish line.
It is organised as a fundraiser for North Devon Hospice and is a well-attended, popular event year after year.
Eddie and Steve entered the half marathon and finished in times of 2.07.53 and 2.34.06 respectively, whilst Angus took on the full marathon and completed this in 5.35.27.