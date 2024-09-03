On Sunday, Paul Evison ran the Half Marathon at Bridgewater. The venue is the Morganians RFC near the village of Chedzoy. The weather was excellent if a little humid and as the gently undulating course has only 140' of ascent, a good time seemed possible. Paul's pre-marathon training seems to have stood him in good stead and he was very happy to finish 4th in the over 60 category in a time of 1:44:53 which is a club record MV70 and a PB.