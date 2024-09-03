OKEHAMPTON Running Club’s Jo Page described the Peter Tavy Plod as a “lovely way to spend the afternoon of the August bank holiday Monday.”
The Peter Tavy Plod is a 4.5-mile trail run on moorland tracks and woodland trails around the village of Peter Tavy. Jo was one of 6 club members competing in what she described as a “tough” event and was “super chuffed” with her run, crossing the line as first lady and first ORC home in a time of 35 minutes, 24 seconds.
Ian Ripper followed closely in a time of 36 minutes, 41 seconds and with Daniel Heggs hot on his heels in 36 minutes 48 seconds. Carole Loader finished up in 37 minutes 53 seconds and Euan Ripper accomplished his race in 38 minutes 37 seconds. Rounding the ORCs up nicely was Paul Evison who had a fantastic finish coming home in a time of 43 minutes 58 seconds.
Also enjoying a bank holiday race was Angus Farrelly who took part in the Lustleigh 10km. Renowned locally as one of the most challenging multi-terrain courses in the local running calendar, the course takes runners over hilly lanes, down muddy tracks, through beautiful woodland, along the river Bovey before finishing up back in Lustleigh’s show field.
Continuing this week’s hilly trail running theme was Claire Sprague who took part in the Exmouth Lions Woodbury Common 10km. Claire crossed the finish line in a time of 1 hour 28 seconds and felt she looked a bit “worse for wear” come the end!
On Sunday, Paul Evison ran the Half Marathon at Bridgewater. The venue is the Morganians RFC near the village of Chedzoy. The weather was excellent if a little humid and as the gently undulating course has only 140' of ascent, a good time seemed possible. Paul's pre-marathon training seems to have stood him in good stead and he was very happy to finish 4th in the over 60 category in a time of 1:44:53 which is a club record MV70 and a PB.
Something a little different from Deborah Cunningham this week; the Roadford Lake Triathlon took place on Sunday 1st with Spring, Standard and Middle distances. ORC Deborah Cunningham opted for the Sprint distance which is compiled of 750m swim (1 lap), 20k bike (1 lap) and a 5km run. Deborah finished the event in 1 hour and 59 minutes.
Lastly to Katie Littlejohns Riches and Chris Turner, who were in Launceston on Sunday to take part in the Launceston Road Runners’ Treggy 7 event. This event begins in the square of Launceston and finishes in the fabulous grounds of the Castle.
Chris came home in a time of 43 minutes and 40 seconds whilst Katie had a chip time of 48 minutes and 30 seconds, which also means she achieved a new club record in the 7-mile category.