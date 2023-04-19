Extra Time was a grinding test of fitness for both sides and Argyle were glad to have the fresh legs of Ollie Snow and Mitch Cisneros to call on with both slotting in well. There was no further scoring so the match moved into a penalty shoot-out. Okehampton took 4 perfect penalties with Luke Alden, Ollie Snow, Morgan Reynolds and Luke Mortimore giving the keeper no chance. Axminster however came up against Okey keeper Aaron Dearing in tremendous form producing a brilliant save from their first effort, saving the second effort but frustratingly seeing the ball slip from his hands and over the line, and then making another brilliant save from their third effort, which meant once the Okes had scored their fourth penalty, there was no way back for Axminster.