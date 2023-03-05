The second half saw the Okes start off well but they seemed reluctant to shoot and often lost possession in the Elburton box. They tended to resort to long passes out of defence and midfield instead of building up their attacking moves and the home defenders were dominant in the air. As the half went on, Elburton began to look dangerous and with five minutes left, they equalised after an excellent move saw Jordan Rundle give Aaron Dearing no chance with a tremendous finish.