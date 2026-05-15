“This has been a completely unbelievable year for us”, said Tom Powell, the Okehampton Women’s team coach and ORFC director of training. “Securing our third consecutive league title and moving to Championship 2 was a dream come true. To top it all off, the team are getting the opportunity to play at the Allianz Stadium for such a fantastic cause; it’s the perfect reward for all their hard work, dedication, and the support the team has received.”