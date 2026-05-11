EXETER Chiefs delivered at just the right time as they moved back into the Gallagher Premiership play-off places with a statement victory over champions Bath.
It put the seal on what has been a huge week for the club, both on and off the field, with growing optimism surrounding the Devon club after members backed a takeover by the owners of Premier League AFC Bournemouth.
Days after club members approved a deal for Cannae Holdings’ Black Knight Sports and Entertainment to buy all shares in the club, the Chiefs responded in perfect fashion on the pitch to keep their season alive and inject fresh belief around Sandy Park.
“It’s important to note what Tony Rowe said – there is no done deal yet,” director of rugby Rob Baxter said. “All that has happened off the field is that we’ve taken a step forward that allows us to move in that direction.
“On the field, we’ve got a group of men who turned up today and did a lot of good things. They threw the first punch, got themselves in the game and stayed in the fight.”
While the potential investment has generated optimism around the club, Baxter stressed that any major impact would take time rather than transform the Chiefs overnight.
“When you get significant investment, it takes time because usually you need it because you’ve underinvested for a couple of years,” he said. “It’s about forward planning.
“If we had significant investment, I would think the future over the next three or four years would be fantastically bright for the club, because I know where we could invest.”
Both sides arrived looking for a response after European semi-final heartbreak the previous weekend, but the Chiefs reacted with far greater intensity from the opening whistle to claim a first league win over Bath since Christmas Eve in 2022.
Henry Slade set the tone with two early penalties before Bath lock Quinn Roux was shown a red card for a head collision with the England centre.
The Chiefs capitalised immediately. Len Ikitau burst through midfield before Josh Iosefa-Scott crashed over for the opening try.
Bath responded through former Chief Dan Frost, who finished from a driving maul to cut the deficit before the break.
The hosts regained control early in the second half when Tom de Glanville was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on. Slick handling released Olly Woodburn, whose offload allowed Paul Brown-Bampoe to race over untouched.
Bath closed the gap through Sam Underhill after Campbell Ridl was yellow-carded, but the hosts found another gear. Joseph Dweba powered through from a tap penalty to set up Ikitau for his first Premiership try for the club before Ridl crossed himself from another sharp attack. Slade converted both, plus a late penalty, to seal an emphatic victory.
Meanwhile, long-serving club captain Jack Yeandle has signed a one-year extension that will take him into a 15th season at Sandy Park.
The 36-year-old hooker is one of only three remaining members of Exeter’s historic 2020 double-winning side, alongside Henry Slade and Olly Woodburn.
Yeandle said: “I can’t wait to get stuck into another season. Everyone knows how much this club means to me and the chance to continue making new memories is one I’m really thankful for.”
Baxter said retaining Yeandle was a straightforward decision, given the value he brings on and off the pitch.
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