Point-to-Point racing has been rearranged to take place at the Kilworthy track, near Tavistock, this coming Sunday 24th March, where the Lamerton will host their meeting, with the 100 entries received still standing as mentioned previously.
The first race is off at 1pm, which is the Michael Pannell of Pannell Commercials-sponsored Members race, which include two entries from the Dean Summersby team looking to be well fancied in the betting arena. These include Young Buck an ex Newton Abbot Hunter Chase winner with the new team, and an ex-Paul Nicholls-trained winner under rules, having the booking of Darren Edwards to ride. Also a previous course winner here Liberty Rock also for the Summersby team, looks to have the booking of Charlotte Summersby to ride could turn into a dual between the two.
The Jockey Club and Michael & Sarah Dennis from Bridestowe sponsor the following race, which is a Maiden race for Mares and Fillies only. At a glance, of the thirteen entries, the Ryan Chapman-trained Share A Moment ran second at Wadebridge under Martin McIntyre.They could come up against Moon Lady, from the Stuart Payne team for the Tiger Racing club, with the booking of Chloe Emsley to ride, the combination were running well at Badbury Rings in February, before unseating three fences from home.
Equafleece sponsor the Maiden race for Horses and Geldings only, which has attracted 23 entries, with those catching the eye on previous form are All Night Parking for the George Beilby team with place form in Ireland and a seven-length second at Larkhill in December, looks to have the booking of Callum Pritchard to ride, who also looks to have an option of Prophesea after second at Charltone Horethorne. Entry Lavorante finished second at Ampton under James King earlier this month for the Luke Price team.
The Mixed Open race is sponsored by Condy Mathias Chartered Accountants, and has many highly rated horses which have been more than ready for a run, these include First Preference a winner of three points and three-lengths second in a Hunter Chase at Chepstow for James King to ride. Bingo d’Olivate a winner of four point races to date for Gordon Chambers, Singapore Saga a winner of six races for the John Heard team including the mixed open here last season, and dual entries for team Summersby with ex NH entry Hell Red, and Lakota Warrior having run fourth in a hunter chase at Taunton in January.
Next up is the A C Worth-sponsored Conditions race with Arv Way There for the Heidi Stevens team looking to follow up on their third to Mr Glass at Charlton Horethrone, Fine Investment an entry for the Myles Osbourne yard looking to follow up on their point win at Wadebridge, and Punches Cross for team Kenealy is another having gone close recently with a second at Badbury under Will Biddick and good previous place form to improve on.
The Restricted race is sponsored by Tinhay Building Supplies Ltd and of the 14 entered, All Thumbs Up could be following up on his previous 20-length win last season but may need the run. Lucky Lara ran third at Charlton Horethorne earlier this month for Josh Newman’s team, who also holds entries with Hearts Corner after his neck second in a Restricted at Chipley Park, and Whitsand Bay a three-quarter-length winner at Charlton Horethorne. Russian Invasion at a glance is another looking promising after good previous place form for the Dean Summersby/Darren Edwards combination.
Finally up is an extra race on the card sponsored by Exeter Racecourse for the Intermediate series, in which either of two of the Josh Newman entries Hearts Corner or Whitsands Bay mentioned before, may be preferred runners in this race. Stadmallen holds an entry for Heidi Stevens and has good place form, also Harbour Queen for the Stuart Payne team, with the booking of Will Biddick to ride, has a healthy mares weight allowance must be high in the betting with previous wins last season at Buckfastleigh, and then her Restricted at this track.
The course is located just north of Tavistock postcode PL19 OJX. Gates open 10am. Entry cash on gate £15 per person including race card under 16 free. Disabled parking follow signs for the lorry park. There are a variety of Trade Stands, Licensed Bookies, Bar, and a BBQ in the food tent. This course also offers close to the action on the popular big screen situated by the paddock & small screen in the Bar area. Dogs are welcome on leads, with organisers wishing owners to please use poo collection bags if your doggy is taken short. For upto date information on going and notifications please check out www.pointopoint.co.uk or DevonandCornwall Point-to-Point website and Facebook pages.