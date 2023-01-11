A series of phases and drives saw the ball come to second row Andrew Schuttkacker who powered over and Hillson added the extra two points. Tavi were finding space on the blindside and when the ball came back to the left Joe Burbage was on hand to round off another fine multi-phase score. Services were now starting to tire, and more quick handling saw the ball pop up for George Hillson who scored and then converted his own try. Devonport rallied in the last five minutes and secured their third try after a series of drives.