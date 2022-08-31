Mini martial artists make the grade in jujitsu examination
FIFTEEN students from the Tavistock Go Ju Ryu jujitsu branch entered the last grading examination before the summer break.
Students went all out and demonstrated good progress through the Go Ju Ryu syllabus with many improved grades.
For Bradley Dencer, Finn and Luke Pipe, Korbin Dumbreck and Tobias Scott, it was the first time and they performed well, passing and achieving 8th kyu.
Bethany Gentle, Finn Gardiner, Isaac Moore, Isaac Williams, Lucy Smale, Olivia Trueman, Raith Glover, Sarah and Tom Middelkoop were promoted to 7th Kyu and Flora Mee-Langmead was promoted to 5th Kyu.
The grading panel was extremely pleased by the performance and character demonstrated by everyone, beginners as well as more experienced students. Well done to everyone.
Umberto, the club instructor, said: ‘I can’t wait to welcome the students back for the Autumn term proudly wearing their new belts and eager to train towards their next belt.
‘Anyone is welcome to come and try jujitsu be it for fitness, confidence building or wanting to learn self-defence.’
Anyone interested in trying jujitsu can contact Umberto on 07866 720361 or come to one of the classes.
Beginners are always welcome and more information, including class locations and times, can be obtained by visiting www.jujitsu.uk.com.
