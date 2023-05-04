Tavistock also started their second game against East Peckham and Paddock Wood on the back foot when their powerful winger burst through from the halfway line and scored on the right-hand side. The Moorlanders kept their composure, and half backs Freddie Fuller and Chris Watts moved the ball into the wider channels. Here winger Sean Donnelly and Centre Jack Rock started to make yards and after a series of phases centre John Henry drove over from 5 metes out. Rock converted to give Tavi a 2-point lead.