OAKRIDGE College in Derry City recently hosted the United Kingdom and Ireland Field Archery Competition (UKIFAC).
Lez James was one of those involved- he is a member of the Tamar Valley Archery Club (based at Gulworthy). Lez came first in the senior men’s category and was a member of the England team that finished 3rd.
Saturday saw a tough day of competition with everyone shooting a Hunter round of 28 different targets at different distances in damp and windy conditions.
Then on Sunday, everyone was shooting a Field round of 28 targets in better weather, but it was still windy. Competition was tight all-round with some categories having to have a shoot-off at the end to decide the winners.
Out of a field of 168 archers, Lez was pleased with his performance as he and his teammates finished third behind winners Scotland and runners-up Ireland.