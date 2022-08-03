Lambs stunned by Brixham in FA Cup
TAVISTOCK are out of this season’s FA Cup after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Peninsula Premier East side Brixham in the Extra Preliminary Round.
It was a really disappointing performance by the Lambs but credit must be given to the visitors who worked their socks off and were rewarded with a deserved victory.
Things did not start well for Brixham when Ben Hopkins picked up a calf injury, meaning he could take no further part in the game. He was replaced by Ryan Keates in the eighth minute.
In the 15th minute a good move by the home team saw Grant Fisher in the Brixham goal forced to make a terrific save, pushing a powerful header from Tiegan Rosenquest away for a corner kick.
Shortly afterwards Brixham took the lead when a good passing move saw Tom Dunlop head home from eight yards.
The home side finally got one of their moves going just before the half-hour mark, which resulted in Rosenquest firing home from 12 yards.
Before the interval, Matt Martin in the home goal made a great save to deny Kieran Parkin from giving Brixham back their lead. This was followed by a fine move by the home ream but Alex Battle shot just over the bar from 20 yards.
Two minutes before half-time the visitors regained their lead when a good move saw Parkin flash the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.
The Lambs responded well but the fine move finished with Josh Parry shooting wide of the target, so the visitors took a slender lead into the interval.
On the hour mark the Lambs levelled the score when a really good move saw the ball find Liam Prynn on the edge of the penalty area who flashed it into the net.
For the first time the Lambs were having a really good period and Prynn produced a beautiful cross that found Battle but he shot just wide of the target from six yards.
Minutes later another fine move saw the ball find Tallan Burns, but his shot hit the upright and was scrambled clear by the Brixham defence.
Back came Brixham, and with eight minutes remaining they regained the lead when a counter-attack saw a good move rounded off with a fine finish by Harry Bamforth from 10 yards out.
The home team pressed for an equaliser for the remainder of the game but they were unable to force a replay.
The Lambs will look to pick themselves up this Saturday when they get their Southern League campaign underway away at Larkall Athletic (3pm).
