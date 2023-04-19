This last game of the season saw both teams in with a chance to qualify for the final position. They both had to win and then hope the other two teams Bashley away to Paulton and Evesham at home to champions AFC Totton slip up and drop point, writes Eric Pinch.
The Lambs were at full strength with Taylor Scarff returning to the centre of defence and Josh Grant back from injury.
It was the Lambs with a very early chance as Ed Harrison got behind the Frome defence but his shot lacked power and direction before the Robins went ahead on 10 minutes, Jono Davies and Owen Humphries combined for the latter to cross into the area by passing Zac Drew and evading defender Brandon Pursall to allow Sam Meakes a clear shot on goal which he gratefully took.
Harrison then made up for his early chance as he gathered the ball from a stray pass inside the Frome half to stride forward to let fly from 25 yards that flew into the top corner. Scorer came provider just 3 minutes later as he got to the by-line to send in a low cross for the on rushing Tallon Burns to smash home right footed from close range.
7 minutes later and the Lambs went further ahead, a quick free kick caught out the defence as Alex Battle fed Liam Prynn to nutmeg a defender and fire home with the outside of his boot to put the home side well in control. It was raining from above but it was also raining goals as the Robins replied almost immediately as Davies turn and curling shot sailed into the top corner.
Prynn would see his effort ruled out for offside and Drew shot over on the stroke of half time.
3-2 ahead at half time as news came through with Bashley 1 nil up and Evesham 2 nil down and down to 10 men.
So, all to play for in the second half, around the hour mark Battle was in on goal but Kyle Phillips saved before the Robins levelled when from a corner Meakes headed home from close range.
Moments later the Lambs had a great chance to go ahead as Prynn’s cross to a deflection falling to feet of Joe O Connor in front of goal but somehow shot over from close range; the Lambs were not going to be denied this chance to qualify as Battle picked the ball up to send in a shot that deflected into the corner of the net.
Late on in the game Josh Oak saved from Sub Ben Starr with Meakes shooting across goal that went agonisingly close. Right on the stroke of full time they thought they had equalised again but it was ruled out for offside.
At full time the result became irrelevant as news filtered through, Bashley had lost to Paulton and Evesham had come from two nil down to record a 3-2 victory to put them in the play offs.
Despite this final conclusion there was very little despondency around Langsford Park. Looking back over the season it had been a remarkable one; the Lambs had gone beyond all expectations as they remained in the top half and in the play-off positions for the majority of the campaign.
It was a tough run in having to play 1st and 2nd, two local derbies against our Devon rivals plus teams around the bottom of the table - 60 points was the target but they fell just two short.