Another fourth place finish followed in the 50 metre breaststroke, while she finished the 50 metre freestyle final in fifth place. It took until the second weekend for her to finally break into the top three, with a brilliant 100 metre breaststroke bronze medal achieved in a race where she was only three tenths of a second off taking the gold medal. She also managed to beat every swimmer in Devon in the process and will now set her sights on trying to become a county champion next winter.