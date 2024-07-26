MEMBERS of the Hatherleigh Shooting Club competed in the handicap shoot on July 21, for the Barry Downton Memorial Trophy in member of the Club President and founder who died in 2022.
The Hatherleigh Shooting Club was set up in the 1990s by Barry Downton. They meet every month at a location between Hatherleigh and Iddesleigh for clay shooting. With three shoots per year being competition shoots, two of these are handicap competitions and one is a top gun competition.
Laurie Bayliss was the winner on this occasion, pictured receiving the trophy outside the Duke of York, Iddesleigh from the landlord Ben Curtis. The top score of the day (without handicap adjustment) was 45 by Laurie Bayliss, followed by John Board on 43 and Trevor Smith on 42.
A special thanks to club member Gate Brine who provided the superb trophy.