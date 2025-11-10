Horrabridge Primary School A team triumphed in the West Devon Primary Schools year 5/6 football tournament.
Horrabridge A & B, St James, St Peter’s, Mary Tavy & Brentor, North Tawton and Meavy year 3 and 4 pupils played each other with Horrabridge A coming out on top out of 13 teams.
St Peter’s were second, Mary Tavy & Brentor third, Horrabridge B fourth, Meavy fifth, North Tawton sixth and St James seventh.
Pool A consisted of Tavistock A, Meavy, Bere Alston, St James, St Andrew’s, Okehampton and Horrabridge B.
First were St Andrew’s, winning all their games, second was Meavy, third Horrabridge B, fourth Tavistock A, fifth Okehampton, sixth St James and Bere Alston.
Pool B had Tavistock B, Horrabridge A, Whitchurch, St Peter’s, Mary Tavy & Brentor and North Tawton. First were Horrabridge A, winning all their games; second were Whitchurch, third St Peter’s, fourth Tavistock B, fifth North Tawton and sixth Mary Tavy & Brentor.
Horrabridge A then beat St Andrew’s in a very exciting final to win the right to join their year 3/4 team in representing West Devon at the county finals in the spring.
Mount Kelly B Tech students thanked for officiated and collated the results for the year 5/6 tournament and to OCRA coaches, Kerry, Sue and Darragh supporting the year 3/4 event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.